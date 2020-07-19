Ludhiana, July 19: A man who was allegedly abducted a minor girl was thrashed by locals in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incident took place at Bonkar Gujran village where locals tied the man to a tree and assaulted him. The accused was garlanded with shoes before the police came and arrested him. A video of the thrashing also surfaced on social media. Haryana: Woman, Juvenile Garlanded with Shoes, Paraded in Daniyalpur Village Over Purported Relationship.

According to the police, the man had abducted a minor girl and a case was also registered against him. A group of people in Bonkar Gujran village tied the accused to a tree and thrashed him before handing him to cops. The video showed a man slapping and beating the accused. After the video went viral, police booked four people.

Man Tied to Tree, Thrashed For Abducting Minor Girl in Ludhiana:

Punjab: A man tied to tree,thrashed&garlanded with shoes allegedly by group of ppl in Bonkar Gujran village of Ludhiana. SHO says,"He had abducted a minor girl&case was registered against him. Y'day we got info that before arresting him villagers thrashed him.FIR filed against 4" pic.twitter.com/OwckY8wwVx — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

"He had abducted a minor girl and a case was registered against him. Yesterday, we got information that before arresting him villagers thrashed him. We have filed an FIR against four," SHO Paramjit Singh Said.

