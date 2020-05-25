India News | Amid Lockdown Patiala Man Takes His Bride Home on Motorbike, Police Garland Newly-wed Couple

Patiala (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): A man from Patiala drove a motorcycle to reach Kalyan area in the district to marry the girl of his dreams amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Yuvraj, who tied the knot with Chand Preet in Kalyan, brought his bride home on a motorbike on Sunday.

While driving to Patiala, the duo was welcomed by police personnel, who gave them sanitisers and masks as well as sweets. The couple was also given a rose and garlanded by police on their way home.

"One good thing about the lockdown is that those who are getting married can save money as only family members are allowed in these ceremonies. We felt great that police personnel gave us a warm welcome. Their gesture was beautiful," said Yuvraj.

Speaking about the ceremony and her ride back home, Chand Preet said, "It was a unique feeling. The special thing about our marriage was that it happened during the lockdown and we were gifted sweets and garlanded by police personnel. We are very happy." (ANI)

