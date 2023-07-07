Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): One person was killed and two were injured after a roof of a gurdwara collapsed at Sirmour, an official statement said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Titanic Sub Owner OceanGate Halts Activities After Implosion.

The deceased was identified as Milandeep Singh, a native of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

According to an official statement, the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Body of Professor Found Hanging on College Campus in Madhepura District; Probe Underway.

"As per the report received from DEOC Sirmour, an incident of roof collapse was reported in Gurudwara due to which one person died and two people received major injuries. The injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Ponta Sahib," it said.

The revenue and police teams are on the spot to assess the losses, it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)