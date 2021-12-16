Moga, December 16: A man allegedly murdered his 38-year-old wife in Punjab's Moga district earlier this week. The incident took place at Chupkiti village. The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Kaur. Basant Singh reportedly hit his wife with a brick. Karamjit died on the spot after being attacked. A complaint has been registered in the matter by the victim's brother, Manjit Singh. Maharashtra: Newly Married Woman Found Murdered in Her Flat In Virar.

According to a report published in The Tribune, after committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Karamjit's brother told police that when he went to meet his sister, he saw Basant thrashing his sister with bricks. After seeing Manjit, the accused ran away. The woman died on the spot.

The police reached the spot after getting information. The main reason for the murder is still not known. However, as per Manjit's statement, a minor dispute in the family could be the reason. The body was sent for postmortem. In the postmortem, it was found that Karamjit died due to a severe head injury. Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death By Contract Killers Hired By Husband In Malviya Nagar; Three Arrested.

On the basis of the complaint filed by Manjit, a case has been registered against Basant under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Moga city's City-II police station. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the case. The police have also launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

