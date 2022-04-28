Ludhiana, April 28: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly killed his father in Piareana village in Ferozepur over a family dispute on Wednesday. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the deceased has been identified as Gurmukh Singh, who used to work as a labourer, along with his son Gursewak. Reportedly, the father-son duo indulged in a fight over a personal issue that turned violent. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked his father with a sharp object. Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. A manhunt has been launched to nab him, said the police.

