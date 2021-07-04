Gurdaspur, July 4: Four people were killed and two others sustained gunshot injuries in Punjab's Gurdaspur over a land dispute on Sunday, police said. Four members of the family were shot dead early in the morning by the members of another group due to a dispute over land distribution.

Jaspal Singh, a family member of the deceased informed that the accused Sukhvinder Singh Soni started firing upon the family members without warning. Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Hanswa Village.

The deceased have been identified as Mangal Singh, the head of the family, his sons Sukhbir Singh and Jasveer Singh, and his grandson Baldeep Singh.

"One Sukhvinder Singh Soni fired upon 6 members of a family. Two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital," Har Krishan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurdaspur said.

Teams have been deployed to investigate the matter, the DSP added.

