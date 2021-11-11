Ludhiana, November 11: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The incident surfaced when the rape survivor's parents' found her pregnant. A complaint was registered against the accused by the mother of the girl on November 8. The accused used to live in the neighbourhood of the girl. The accused has been identified as Lal Bahadur. Maharashtra Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gets Pregnant After Being Raped on Several Occasions, 20-Year-Old Man Held in Palghar.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the girl was taken to a medical store after she complained of a severe stomach ache. The pain did not stop inspite of taking medicines. The girl's parents then took her to a doctor, and in the tests, it was found that she was pregnant. Initially, the girl did not reveal the name of the accused.

After her parents strictly asked her about the person who had sexually harassed her, she revealed the name of Bahadur. The minor girl told her parents that Bahadur raped her multiple times in the past and even threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

"When we strictly asked her, she then revealed that Lal Bahadur, who used to be our neighbour once, had been raping her for a long time," reported the media house quoting the girl's mother as saying. The accused is currently on the run. The police have started a detailed investigation into the case. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).