Bhubaneswar, September 24: A priest of Puri Jagannath temple was robbed by a woman whom he befriended on social networking site Facebook. The robbery took place at the priest's flat under Saheed Nagar police station limits in Bhubaneswar on September 9. The victim had lodged a complaint on September 15 after which the police initiated an inquiry. Subsequently, the cops on Wednesday nabbed the accused woman, identified as Piu Biswas. Shree Jagannath Temple Reopens For Devotees After 4 Months; Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful 'Jai Jagannath' Sand Art.

In his complaint, the Puri Jagannath temple priest said that Piu Biswas had befriended him on Facebook introduced herself as a senior executive of an insurance company. According to a report by Times of India, the police learned that after meeting on Facebook, the duo had started chatting on WhatsApp. They had also decided to go on a date. Biswas allegedly insisted the priest to buy insurance from her. Odisha Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Hides Body at Home for Two Days; Detained.

The priest invited the accused at his flat in Bhubaneswar on September 9. During their meeting, he alleged, his "Facebook friend" offered him sweets. He fell unconscious after consuming the sweets. When he regained consciousness, he said, the woman had fled with gold jwellery worth over 10 lakh and Rs 20,000 cash. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint.

"We tracked her phone number and IP address of the computer that she had used to create her Facebook account. We came to know that she had been staying in a slum in Baliapanda area of Puri for the last few months," a police officer was quoted as saying. Biswas was then arrested. Her criminal antecedents, if any, are being verified," the cop said.

The police recovered some cash and stolen jewellery of around Rs 5 lakh from her. They are conducting further investigation to know if she had robbed other people too.

