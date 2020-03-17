Rahul Gandhi Compares Coronavirus With Tsunami, Asks Govt to Begin Preparations 'For The Economic Devastation That is Coming'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: Facebook/PTI)

New Delhi, March 17: Amid the number for coronavirus positive cases in rising with each day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday compared COVID-19 with tsunami. He was of the opinion that India should be preparing itself not just for coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming.

Expressing his opinion on COVID-19 outbreak in India, the Congress leader said, as quoted by ANI, "t is like a tsunami is coming. India should be preparing itself not just for coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again & again. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months." Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM Modi Again on Petrol and Diesel Prices, Says 'Our Genius Has Gone and Hiked Excise Duty on Fuel'.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: It is like a tsunami is coming. India should be preparing itself not just for #Coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again & again. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Pk6cMDVhNr — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, thus bringing the total death toll in the country to three. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India has increased tremendously over the last few days and has mounted to 125, confirmed Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.