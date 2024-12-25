Mumbai, December 25: A speeding tanker carrying a chemical caught fire after it overturned near Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday morning, police said. No casualty was reported, an official said, adding that traffic movement on the road was affected for a couple of hours.

The incident took place at 6.15 am at Patel Nagar, Shilphata, near the highway exit in Khopoli area, he said. According to the official, the driver lost control over the wheels due to which the speeding tanker overturned. Airbag Kills Child in Navi Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Airbag Following Car Accident in Vashi.

Blaze Erupts After Chemical Tanker Overturns Near Mumbai-Pune Highway

Maharashtra: A tanker carrying raw alcohol overturned on Khopoli Highway, Raigad, due to overspeeding, causing a massive fire that spread over 200 meters. Traffic was halted as firefighting efforts by locals and fire brigades brought the situation under control pic.twitter.com/1YRmJLgWqB — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2024

As the tanker was carrying an inflammable chemical, it caught fire and suffered damages, he said. After receiving information, the Khopoli police reached the spot. Fire-fighting vehicles of Tata, Godrej groups, HPCL and JSW were also rushed to the spot, the official said. The blaze was later brought under control, he said.