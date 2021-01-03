New Delhi, Jan 3: Delhi and its adjoining areas and parts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan will continue to receive moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms for the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain will continue to occur over most parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Tijara, Hodal, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh (all in Haryana), Alwar, Viratnagar, Kotputli (all in Rajasthan), Khataoli, Dadri, Noida, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Pilakhua, Ghaziabad, Loni-Dehat, Bagpath, Khekra, Modinagar, Baraut, Meerut, Hapur, Kandhla, Gurmukhteshwar, Hindon-AF station, Muzaffarnagar, Jahangirabad, Bijnor, Siyana, Atrauli, Jalesar Amroha, Moradabad (all in UP) during the next two hours," the Met Department said.

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash the national capital and nearby areas since Sunday morning for the second consecutive day. The capital city had received rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday as well.

The IMD had predicted on Friday that parts of north-west and adjoining central India will experience a wet spell which will lead to a light to moderate fairly widespread rain and snow over western Himalayan region between January 4 and 6.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the Western Disturbance, the IMD predicted on Sunday.

However, the weatherman also predicted that several parts of Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh would experience cold conditions between January 3 and 4.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero".

