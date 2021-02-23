New Delhi, February 23: Several states in South India including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry among others have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. On Monday, the IMD had said that Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala would witnesses rainfall at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rainfall to cyclonic circulation that lies at 5.8 km above mean sea level lies over north Kerala and its neighborhood.

In the past 24 hours, parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Jammu and Kashmir experienced light to moderate rains. According to a report by Skymet Weather, Coonoor in Tamil Nadu was at the top of the list for being the rainiest places in the country as it received 57 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Here are the 7 rainiest places in India on February 23:

Coonoor in Tamil Nadu with 57 mm of rainfall

Chikmagalur in Karnataka with 12 mm of rainfall

Mysore in Karnataka with 7 mm of rainfall

Hassan in Karnataka with 5 mm of rainfall

Gulmarg in Kashmir with 5 mm of rainfall

Minicoy in Lakshadweep received 4 mm of rainfall

Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir.

Coonoor was followed by Chikmagalur in Karnataka with 12 mm of rainfall, Mysore in Karnataka with 7 mm of rainfall, Hassan in Karnataka with 5 mm of rainfall, and Gulmarg in Kashmir with 5 mm of rainfall. The Skymet weather report further informed that Minicoy in Lakshadweep received 4 mm of rainfall and Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir with 3 mm of rainfall.

