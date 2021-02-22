Chennai, February 22: Light to moderate rainfall is expected to lash several states in South India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will witnesses rainfall at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours. The IMD attributed the change in weather conditions the cyclonic circulation which lies at 5.8 km above mean sea level lies over north Kerala and its neighborhood. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog To Grip Delhi, Punjab and Parts of North India, Rainfall and Thunderstorm Likely in South India, Says IMD.

Giving details about the weather conditions in North India, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh on February 25 and 26 and over Himachal Pradesh on February 26, 2021. The IMD said that due to the weather conditions, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh for the next 3 days and fairly widespread for subsequent 2 days and isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during next 5 days.

The cold weather conditions in the Northern states of India are under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric levels roughly along longitude 55°E to the north of latitude 30°N and a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains from February 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).