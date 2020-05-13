Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old Boy Fights Armed Chinkara Poachers in Jodhpur Fearlessly, Chases Them

Chinkara (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jodhpur, May 13: In the act of bravery, a 17-year-old boy fought fearlessly with armed poachers in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. Mukesh Bishnoi is a resident of Bhalu Rajwa village on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway. The incident took place on Sunday when Bishnoi was on a night vigil with his team member Pukhraj. The 17-year-old boy is part of the 15-member team formed to protect Gazella bennettii (chinkara). Poachers Kill Rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, Horn Hacked Off, First Poaching Since April 2019.

Bishnoi fought with armed poachers who shot chinkara in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, after dropping the rest of the team member to respective locations, Bishnoi and Pukhraj took a halt to drink water at the government school at Bhalu Anupgarah at 8.30 pm. When they heard gunshots in the area, both rushed towards it in their jeep.

According to Bishnoi, the four people who were caring chinkara, started running after they spotted him and his friend. The 10th class student told the media house, “Our jeep got stuck in the sand, so I jumped out to chase them. One of them, whom I know, pointed a gun at me but it wasn’t loaded… I charged at him and struggle started.” 4 Poachers Arrested in Similipal National Park with Leopard Skin.

Tweet by an Official of Forest Department:

He is Mukesh Bishnoi from Jodhpur(15), Class 10 student. Yesterday night heard a gun shot, ran towards that direction with two of his other friends. Had a faceoff with two armed (.303) Chinkara poachers. Able to overpowered gunned poacher after a good tussle. Kudos. @and_ecology pic.twitter.com/apNQjQxFFo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 11, 2020

Two men started to run with chinkara, while the other two ran to attack him. During the tussle, Bishnoi got hold of the gun. He then sent a message to our members through a WhatsApp group. Within minutes 100 people gathered. They followed the blood trail of the chinkara and reached Chamu village. Then they informed the forest department. However, poachers managed to flee.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged. The police managed to identify two of the four accused. The police recovered muzzleloading gun form the suspect’s house. Chinkaras are declared as endangered animal under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protecting Act, 1972.