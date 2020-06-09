Rajasthan: 26 Family Members of COVID-19 Patient Test Coronavirus Positive in Jaipur

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Rajasthan, June 9: Twenty-six family members of a coronavirus patient have been found to have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven days back, the person had tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur. The patient was isolated and samples of all the 26 members of the patient's family were taken. Dr Narottam Sharma, CMHO Jaipur, "The results of all the family members came on Monday night and it was found that all of them have tested positive."

Rajasthan has a total of 10763 coronavirus cases in the state. 246 people have so far died in the state. The total coronavirus numbers in India has increased to 2,66,598. The country has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. 7466 people have died so far in the country due to COVID-19. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,987 New COVID-19 Cases And 331 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 2.6 Lakh.

26 Family Members of COVID-19 Patient Test Coronavirus Positive:

There have been no signs of any slowing down in the COVID-19 numbers and the centre has already started opening up several sectors. The reason behind the unlock 1.0 is because the economy has come to a grinding halt on account of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.