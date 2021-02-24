Jaipur, Feb 24: Focusing on agriculture, health and education without imposing any new taxes, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented the first paperless Budget 2021-22 in the state Assembly.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced free distribution of sanitary napkins for girls, and said that the agriculture Budget will be announced separately from next year.

The other significant announcement made by the Chief Minister was of bringing in a Universal Health Coverage worth Rs 3,500 crore for all residents of Rajasthan under which each family will get an insurance benefit of Rs 5 lakh by paying an annual premium of Rs 850.

The distribution of free sanitary napkins shall cost Rs 200 crore to the state exchequer, he said adding that free of cost uniforms for students till Class 8 and free books for students from 6 to 8 will be distributed in the state which will cost Rs 470 crore to state exchequer.

He also announced the implementation of the Rajasthan Model of Public Health under which the Right to health Bill will be implemented.

He further made declaration for bringing in the film tourism promotion policy which will be implemented to promote Rajasthan as a film destination. Rs 500 crore was announced to boost tourism in the Budget.

The deferred salaries of state government employees shall also be reimbursed, he added and said that mobile vet service will be started on 108 model.

The Chief Minister also announced new girls' colleges in name of MLAs who passed away recently in four districts namely, Rajsamand, Sahada, Sujangarh and Vallabhnagar.

Also, he announced a 10 per cent reduction in the DLC rates. The stamp duty on the property up to Rs 50 lakh has also been reduced from 6 to 4 per cent.

