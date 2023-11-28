Jaipur, November 28: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday after he fell sick, a spokesperson from his office said.

Gupta, an IAS officer of 1995 batch, underwent a health checkup and ECG test at the hospital. "For a complete medical examination, he has been shifted to ICU," a doctor at the hospital said. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 74% Turnout for 199 Seats, Highest 87.79% Voting Recorded in Pokaran, Says Election Commission.

Rajasthan underwent an election on November 25 with polling done in 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.