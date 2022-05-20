Police in Kerala suspect that actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is on the run after being accused of rape, has fled Dubai where he was hiding, for another country. "We suspect that he has left Dubai to another country and we are waiting for the confirmation. Based on the court warrant, the Regional Passport Officer has impounded his passport. If he doesn't surrender before Tuesday, then we will be issuing a red corner notice," said Kochi City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju who is heading the probe to track down Vijay Babu . Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: #MeToo Survivor’s FB Post Detailing Her Trauma From Rape, Physical Violence by Actor-Producer Goes Viral.

Babu, according to the police, is on the run after an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him several times at a flat in Kochi. Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

The police apart from her complaint, have registered a second case against the actor for disclosing the name of the complainant. She has also accused the actor of giving her intoxicants before sexually abusing her. As soon as the case was registered, Babu who was in Goa slipped out of the country to Dubai and he also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court which is expected to be heard soon. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: WCC Slams #MeToo Accused Actor-Producer for Revealing Survivor's Identity in FB Live Video (View Post).

Babu, knowing that the Kerala Police was out to get him, reportedly slipped out of Dubai to another country, which does not have an extradition treaty with India. Babu is doing everything he can to get anticipatory bail and he is expected to move the Supreme Court, if he fails to get relief from the Kerala High Court. The Kerala Police have failed to get Babu from Dubai despite approaching the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

