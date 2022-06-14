Jaipur, June 14: Luxury travel from Jaipur to Delhi will now be costlier by 30 per cent as the Rajasthan Roadways has increased the super luxury Volvo bus fare by Rs 200. This increased fare will come into effect from July 1.

In fact, the roadways administration had reduced the fare of Volvo bus by Rs 200 on the route after seeing the reduction in passenger load during Covid. However, now, citing the increase in diesel and other expenses, roadways has decided to remove this exemption and collect Rs 900 as the total travel charge. A Roadways official said that after the increase in diesel prices for the last 3-4 months, the operating cost of roadways started coming more on the Delhi route. MSRTC Bus Fare Hike: Maharashtra ST Bus Fares To Go Up From Midnight Due to Rise in Diesel Prices.

He said that diesel has become costlier by about Rs 18 in the last one year, due to which the cost per kilometer in Volvo buses plying on this route has increased. Roadways were incurring huge losses even after the passenger in the bus was full, in view of which it has been decided to withdraw this exemption. Roadways will also restart the facility of providing drinking water bottles in Volvo buses of Roadways from July 1.

