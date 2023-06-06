In a horrifying video recently shared by chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, a man can be seen forcefully marrying a young girl. According to the initial reports, the woman in the video was being abducted, while the incident reportedly occurred in Jaisalmer. Maliwal has asked the Rajasthan government to look into the matter and take swift action. Uttar Pradesh: Cleric, 2 Others Booked for Forced 'Marriage' of 15-Year-Old Girl With Hindu Man in Unnao District.

Woman Abducted, Forcibly Married in Jaisalmer

मीडिया द्वारा ये वीडियो जैसलमेर का बताया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार एक लड़की को सरेआम किडनैप करके एक बंजर वीराने में आग जलाकर उसके साथ ज़बरदस्ती शादी कर ली। ये बेहद चौंकाने वाली और डराने वाली घटना है। @AshokGehlot51 जी मामले की जाँच कर कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/mZee4oJgSy — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 6, 2023

