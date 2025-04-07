As per the latest IMD weather report, temperatures across major cities in India are set to be warm today, April 7. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature is 27 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and mainly clear skies. Delhi will experience a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, with mostly clear skies. Chennai will see partly cloudy skies, with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru's temperatures will range between 21 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with cloudy skies and occasional rain or thundershowers. Hyderabad will have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from 26 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius and a possibility of thunder and lightning. Kolkata is expected to have a similar forecast with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, while temperatures will range from 27 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Shimla will be cooler, with a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius, under mainly clear skies. Weather Forecast Today, April 06: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 07

Delhi Weather Today, April 07

Chennai Weather Today, April 07

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 07

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 07

Kolkata Weather Today, April 07

Shimla Weather Today, April 07

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)