Jaipur, December 28: Most parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions on Monday with Churu recording a lowest minimum temperatures at 0.6 degree Celsius on Monday. According to details by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperatures have fallen by 3-5 degree Celsius over Rajasthan during past 24 hours. Apart from Rajasthan, cold wave conditions also gripped parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana during the morning hours on Monday. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Apart from Churu, mercury has dipped in several regions in Rajasthan including Ganganagar, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner. The IMD said that the minimum temperatures have fallen by 1-2 degree Celsius over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded at 8:30 am on Monday was 1.6 degree Celsius in Haryana's Narnaul and 2.1 degree Celsius in Ludhiana. Winter 2020 Weather Forecast: North India to Reel Under Severe Cold Wave Till December 30.



Kuldeep Shrivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi said that cold wave condition will start in Delhi on Tuesday and will continue till December 31. "In the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3℃ temperature. From January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital", the official said. The IMD in its weather bulletin on Monday informed that dense to very dense fog are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Dense fog also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till December 31.

