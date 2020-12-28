New Delhi, December 28: Severe cold wave conditions are very likely to re-establish over parts of North India over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi from December 28-29 and over Rajasthan from December 29-30. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during December 29-30. "Northern parts of Saurashtra and Kutch is also likely to experience cold wave conditions between December 28 and 29, 2020", the IMD said.

The IMD said that under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbance Fairly rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, rain/thundershowers are very likely over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 28 December, 2020. Cold Day conditions are likely over Punjab during next 24 hours, the weather agency said. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Giving details about the foggy conditions, the IMD said dense to very dense fog are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in morning hours during on December 29 to 31. The ground frost conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during December 29-31.

