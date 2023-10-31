Pune, October 31: Anil Ramdev Sahu, a tailor in Pune, was shot outside his second-floor rented flat in Shri Krishna Heights, Ghorpade Peth, on Monday, October 30. According to multiple reports, the motive behind the crime appears to be Sahu's refusal to give the criminal Rs 5,000 during a birthday party held on the ground floor of the same building the night before. Sahu, aged 35, was employed with a saree store on Bhandarkar Road.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, stated that the assailant initially fired two warning shots in the staircase area to intimidate Sahu. However, Sahu did not immediately report the incident to the police or raise an alarm but returned home. Tragically, the criminal returned two hours later and, when Sahu again refused to comply, shot him at close range in the forehead. The assailant then bolted the flat's safety door from the outside and fled the scene with an accomplice waiting on a two-wheeler downstairs. Pune Shocker: Security Guard Molests Class 3 Girl Before Flashing at Her in Kondhwa, Arrested.

Pune's crime branch swiftly apprehended three of the perpetrator's associates, identified as Rohit Komkar, Ganesh Shinde, and Aman Pardeshi. Komkar, a resident of the same building, had organised the birthday party. The main suspect, Navnath Suresh Lodha, is reportedly the son of a retired police constable and the brother of a serving constable. He was detained late on Monday night, with formal arrest proceedings underway. Pune Shocker: Barred From Wearing Sari for Ganeshotsav, 13-Year-Old Schoolgirl Dies by Suicide in Bathroom.

The densely populated neighbourhood where the incident occurred appeared oblivious to the commotion despite the firing of three rounds. Sahu, originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, lived with his wife, brother, and other family members in the apartment for over two years. His brother, Sunil, recounted Sahu's work history, highlighting his ventures in Zardozi work and subsequent employment with a saree company on Bhandarkar Road. The investigation, aided by CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies, continues to uncover the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

