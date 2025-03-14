Rajkot, March 14: Three persons were killed and one was injured after a massive fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Friday morning, officials said. About 40 residents stuck in the tower located in the 150 feet ring road area were rescued, they said. “The fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor of Atlantis Apartment around 9.30 am. It was caused due to a short circuit. Three persons have lost their lives in the fire while one injured person has been hospitalised,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police BJ Chaudhary. Rajkot Building Fire: Blaze Erupts at Atlantis Building in Gujarat, Video Surfaces.

VIDEO | Three people were reportedly killed after a fire broke out at an apartment building Rajkot, Gujarat. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/wA543iK1OY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2025

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire broke out at Atlantis Building in Rajkot. Fire teners are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/phRYEBqkq5 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

The fire was brought under control around noon, said the official. Two of the three deceased victims have been identified as Kalpesh Leuva and Mayur Leuva. The identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained. Two of the victims were outsiders and had come to the building for some work, the official said. “We have rescued nearly 40 persons stranded on upper floors due to thick smoke. Of these, five were brought down using the hydraulic crane of the fire brigade. Further investigation is on,” said the official.