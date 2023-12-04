Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was all smiles and jubilant after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked his suspension from Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 4. Raghav Chadha while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the intervention from the Supreme Court led to the revocation of his suspension from the Rajya Sabha as a member. "I got justice and will continue to fight for the rights of the public", he added. The AAP MP also expressed his gratitude towards Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for revoking his suspension. Raghav Chadha Suspension Revoked: AAP Leader’s Rajya Sabha Membership Revoked by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha Suspension Revoked:

#WATCH | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on the revocation of his suspension, says, "After 115 days my suspension has been revoked. After intervention by the Supreme Court, I got justice. We will continue to fight for the rights of the public, raise the issues affecting them and… pic.twitter.com/A0RmtsMwmw — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

