'Rakesh Maria is Lying': Chhota Shakeel Dismisses Claim That Dawood Ibrahim's Gang Was Told to Kill Ajmal Kasab

File image of Ajmal Kasab (Photo credit: YouTube)

New Delhi, February 19: Chhota Shakeel, the most trusted lieutenant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has rejected former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's claim that D gang members were told to kill terrorist Ajmal Kasab while he was in custody. Speaking to channel News18, Chhota Shakeel said that Rakesh Maria was using Bhai's (Dawood Ibrahim) name to promote his book. Rakesh Maria Autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now': Former Mumbai Police Commissioner's Book Spills The Beans on Sheena Bora Murder And Ajmal Kasab-Dawood Ibrahim Link.

In his autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now', Maria wrote that Dawood Ibrahim's men were entrusted responsibility for killing Kasab. Asked for his reaction, Chhota Shakeel said: "I don't have an answer for the lies being told by Rakesh Maria. He is using Bhai's name to promote his book. If Maria can swear on the life of his children and say that what he has written is the truth, then I might consider responding to it." Rakesh Maria Autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now': Ajmal Kasab Believed Namaz Was Banned in India, Reveals Former Mumbai Police Commissioner's Book.

"This is only a promotional tactic and beyond this, I have nothing to say on these lies," the fugitive gangster added. Asked why would Maria lie as he is already among decorated cops, Chhota Shakeel responded: "Who in India does not lie. From people at the top post to the very bottom, everyone lies. If Rakesh Maria has also lies lied, how does that become a big deal." The don denied any involvement of D gang members in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Chhota Shakeel's Conversation With News 18.

#EXCLUSIVE – Dawood’s close aide responds to claims made in former Mumbai CP Rakesh Maria’s book. Maria in his book said D-Gang was tasked with killing Kasab. 'Maria is lying, we are not involved': Chhota Shakeel. Original Input: @manojkumargupta, @vinivdvc with details. pic.twitter.com/e68QPWoYC9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 19, 2020

"This is not what we do. We do not engage in such activities," Chhota Shakeel said. Maria, in his book, said that members of Dawood Ibrahim's gang were assigned to kill Ajmal Kasab, lone terrorist nabbed alive. "The reputation of the Mumbai Police, not just my job, was at stake if anything were to happen to him," he wrote, adding that Kasab was given food and water the lunchboxes of police officers after testing.