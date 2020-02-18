Rakesh Maria's Book Reveals ISI Was Behind Linking 26/11 Mumbai Attack to RSS, Says BJP Leader Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 18: BJP's General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that the revelations in former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's memoir indicated that Pakistan's ISI was behind the conspiracy to link the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as a case of "Hindu terror" and that some intellectuals in India had attempted to take the theory forward.

The BJP leader also put the blame on Congress leaders. "Some intellectuals had attempted to link the Mumbai terror attack to RSS, they had the support of Congress leaders," Ram Madhav told ANI. He also said, "Today, the book revealed that it was a conspiracy by ISI, and some so-called intellectuals were trying to take this forward. Rakesh Maria Autobiography 'Let Me Say It Now': Former Mumbai Police Commissioner's Book Spills The Beans on Sheena Bora Murder And Ajmal Kasab-Dawood Ibrahim Link.

"In his book 'Let Me Say It Now', Maria claimed that had Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, 26/11 Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab would have died as a Hindu named Samir Chaudhary.

According to an excerpt from the book, if everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhary and the media would have blamed "Hindu terrorists" for the attack. He also claimed fake identity cards with Indian addresses were planted for 26/11 terrorists.