New Delhi, August 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered his prayers to Lord Ram on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is the manifestation of the best human qualities. Gandhi also added that Lord Ram is 'love, compassion and justice."

Offering his prayers, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He stays in the core of humanity in the depths of our heart." Adding more, he said, "Ram is love as he can never appear in disgust. Ram is compassion as he can never appear cruel and Ram is justice as he can never appear in injustice. Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers to Ram Lalla, Performs 'Sashtang Pranam' at Ram Janmabhoomi Site.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम सर्वोत्तम मानवीय गुणों का स्वरूप हैं। वे हमारे मन की गहराइयों में बसी मानवता की मूल भावना हैं। राम प्रेम हैं वे कभी घृणा में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते राम करुणा हैं वे कभी क्रूरता में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते राम न्याय हैं वे कभी अन्याय में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple at Ram Janambhoomi Site in Ayodhya. The Indian Premier was seen doing prostration ahead of participating in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple and paying his respect to Lord Rama. He also offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of Ram Temple.

