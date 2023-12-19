Lucknow, December 19: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has prepared a complete blueprint of security arrangements for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple scheduled in Ayodhya on January 22. Inspector General of police, Faizabad Range, Praveen Kumar said that while Ayodhya has already been a sensitive area, a new security plan will be implemented for the Ram Temple, under which no person will be able to venture near the temple without checking.

According to Kumar, checking points will be made at various places. Apart from this, CCTV cameras will be installed. Even drones would not be allowed to fly in the city without permission. The river security will also be strengthened, and better arrangements will be made along the riverbanks.

As part of the security arrangements at the time of inauguration, parking arrangements are being made on 37 government and non-government lands in the district. There will also be cameras installed here. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Requested Not to Attend Consecration: Ram Temple Trust.

“Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the city on January 22 and 23. Also, there will be better arrangements for the arrival of guests. The intelligence department will remain active all around to ensure security during the consecration ceremony. The help of Artificial Intelligence will also be taken,” the IG said.

The sleuths of CRPF, UPSSF, PAC and civil police will guard the holy city. The Ram Temple Trust has identified three locations to lodge seers and saints on January 22. While a tent city at Bagh Bijesi will house up to 15,000 people, the site at Karsewakpuram will accommodate 1,000 guests. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 'Around 4,000 Saints Invited For Pran Pratishtha Event', Says Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai (Watch Video).

Prakritik Chikitsa Kendra (naturopath centre) will provide lodging facility to 850 guests. About 4,000 saints and seers from various parts of the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony. At least one group from each state and union territory will attend the consecration ceremony. The trust has invited heads of six ‘darshans’ (vedic philosophy), 13 ‘akhadas’ and 125 ‘paramparas’ (disciplines) for the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).