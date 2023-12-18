As the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws nearer, with only weeks left for the consecration ceremony, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said that nearly 4,000 saints have been invited from across the country for Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This is to ensure that saints of all the traditions take part in the grand ceremony, Champat Rai added. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to take place on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath and saints from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony. Ram Temple in Ayodhya Will Last One Thousand Years, Says Shri Ram Janmabhoomi General Secretary Champat Rai (Watch Video).

'4,000 Saints Invited For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony', Says Champat Rai:

VIDEO | "Around 4,000 saints have been invited for January 22 ('Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya), to ensure that saints of all the traditions of India come," says Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai. (Full video is… pic.twitter.com/XeySlSwPwM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

