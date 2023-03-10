Gurugram, March 10: Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation. OYO Rooms Founder And CEO Ritesh Agarwal Booked For Alleged Fraud And Conspiracy; Company Refutes Charges, Says Allegations Are 'Baseless, Incorrect & Defamatory'.

Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement, "With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.

"His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief." OYO Rooms Permanently Moves to 'Hybrid Workplace Model' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2023 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).