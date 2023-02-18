Mumbai, February 18: Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais was sworn-in as the 20th Governor of Maharashtra here on Saturday afternoon.

Bombay High Court Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to Bais at a brief function held in the Raj Bhavan. Ramesh Bais Takes Oath As Maharashtra Governor (See Pics).

Ramesh Bais Takes Oath As New Governor of Maharashtra:

Mumbai | Ramesh Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra, in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/oEAMNDHg3N — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

In what is described as a special goodwill gesture, Bais took the oath in Marathi language, and was later felicitated with bouquets by Acting Chief Justice Gangapurwala and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra Governor-Designate Ramesh Bais Arrives in Mumbai With Wife Day Before Oath-Taking Ceremony (See Pics).

Besides Shinde, his cabinet colleagues, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, prominent dignitaries, top officials and other select invitees were also present on the occasion. Bais, 75, was transferred from Jharkhand to Maharashtra last Sunday after the former Governor here Bhagat Singh Koshyari resigned to opt for retirement.

