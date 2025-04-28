Thane, April 28: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating application, an official said on Monday. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a first information report under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged assault that took place in September 2020, the official said.

The complainant has claimed that the accused, a resident of Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, became acquainted with her on a dating app, he said. The official said the woman has alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her at a building in Kharghar. Navi Mumbai: Kalyan Minor Rape-Murder Accused Dies by Suicide in Prison Toilet in Taloja Central Jail.

"No arrests have been made in the case. We are gathering evidence and ascertaining facts," he said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.