Kolkata, April 13: A Behala family’s former domestic help was arrested for theft—thanks to her obsession with making social media “Shorts.” The accused, 35-year-old Purnima Mondal, was caught nearly six months after allegedly stealing gold ornaments from her employer’s home, all because she flaunted the stolen jewellery in her YouTube reel.

Entrepreneur Sanchita Mukherjee, a resident of Unique Park in Behala, said she had employed Mondal as a maid for three years. Mondal abruptly left the job in October 2024. Months later, Sanchita discovered some gold items, including two earrings, missing from the house. Reels Craze Lands Bihar Cop in Trouble: Female Sub-Inspector Suspended for Making Social Media Reels In Uniform During Duty Hours in East Champaran (Watch Video).

The twist came in April when Sanchita stumbled upon one of Mondal’s dance reels online and immediately recognized her stolen gold earring. “She was addicted to making videos and used to ask me for help reading the comments. While watching one video, I realised she was wearing my jewellery,” she told the police. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life: Youth Falls Over 150 Feet to His Death While Shooting Reel In Waterfall in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Acting on her complaint, Parnasree police raided Mondal’s home and recovered the earrings along with a gold ring belonging to Sanchita’s husband. Investigators suspect Mondal may have committed similar thefts at other households she worked in and are pursuing further leads.

This bizarre case has prompted Kolkata Police’s Lalbazar unit to issue a public advisory urging residents to ensure domestic help is properly verified. “Theft risk exists even when one is at home. Keep valuables secure and avoid financial discussions in front of staff,” an anti-burglary officer warned.

Mukherjee, still unsure if more items were stolen, expressed gratitude to police for their swift action. “If not for that reel, we may never have found out,” she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2025 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).