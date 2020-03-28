Respite For Migrant Workers: UP Govt Arranges 1000 Buses to Help Daily Wagers reach Their Hometown Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Migrants workers walking on foot to reach their respective hometowns (Photo CRedits: ANI)

Lucknow, March 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed the plight of migrant workers. The Uttar Pradesh CM met nodal officers of all states to make arrangements for migrant workers in their respective states. Yogi Adityanath also called the transportation officers, bus drivers and conductors to arrange 1000 buses for the migrant workers. The daily wagers are the worst victims of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Narendra Modi government imposed by across the entire country. Uttar Pradesh Policemen Make Migrant Workers Walking to Their Native Village Crawl on Road Amid Complete Lockdown, Badaun SSP Apologises.

Migrants workers are walking hundreds of kilometre on foot to reach their homes as they fear starvation after they lost their source of income due to the lockdown. As all the state governments banned inter-state transportation and state border were sealed, workers started walking on foot to reach their hometowns. Notably, a large section of migrant workers are from Uttar Pradesh. 'Complete Lockdown Gives India An Opportunity to Flatten New Coronavirus Curve', Say Experts.

Meanwhile, The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has requested all District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other officials not to obstruct the movement of 200 special buses being run to provide transport facilities to people stuck at various places in the border areas with Delhi. According to reports, the buses have started reaching Noida and Ghaziabad. Around 200 buses will depart from for every 2 hours from 8 am onwards," read a letter written by the Managing Director (MD) UPSRTC, Raj Shekhar, to the administration." Coronavirus Outbreak: Violation of Self-Quarantine Guidelines May Land You in Jail For Six Months.

Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across India. The country will be under complete shutdown till April 14. The government also assured that there would be no shortage of essential commodities in the country. Meanwhile, in India, the number of coronavirus cases shot up to 850.