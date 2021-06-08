Turnover hurts.

Each year, companies collectively leak trillions of dollars as high-performing employees leave for greener pastures. And those trillions don’t include the cost of collateral damage, including a reduction in workplace morale and lost legacy knowledge.

Businesses that want to scale and thrive need to implement measures to keep great talent in-house. Though robust training programs and exceptional perks can help, they’re not foolproof. Around a third of employees are ready to leave within a few months of signing on. That’s a huge problem. However, like most corporate conundrums, it’s fixable.

What’s the secret to keeping amazing talent from disappearing? Start with an exceptional recruitment experience.

First Impressions From a Job Candidate’s Perspective

Plenty of job seekers catch wind of open positions by scouring online job boards. Consequently, their first impression of a company comes in the form of the description itself. If the job description seems appealing, they submit an application—usually digitally. Then, they wait.

During the interim between submitting and hearing back, job hunters can go through a range of emotions. They’re eager. They’re curious. They’re worried. Most of all, though, they’re forming judgments about the company. For instance, not hearing back from an employer soon can leave them deflated or resentful. On the other hand, getting immediate responses can keep them eagerly engaged in the pipeline.

Here’s the good news: Most job site portals already send out automatic messages. These notifications assuage candidates’ fears of being ghosted or ignored. However, what happens next can make or break any candidate’s impression.

Pitfalls During the Interviewing Stage

Once they’ve accepted the role of active applicant, candidates can expect to go through a series of interviews and, often, assessments. In fact, assessments are a trusted recruitment method in technical industries. But plenty of companies end up fostering bad vibes because of preventable missteps. Consequently, even if a candidate passes the interview and accepts a role, he or she is already soured. And that makes the candidate more likely to resign.

What are the biggest mistakes that occur during interviewing, especially for coding jobs? For one, online testing doesn’t always work well. Clumsy interfaces present huge roadblocks to making tests doable and streamlined. Testers don’t appreciate when the system seizes up and they can’t get in touch to ask for help.

Similarly, some tests simply are too laborious. They’re so involved and cumbersome that many candidates resent using up their time and energy. Plus, technical tests for engineers often get so involved that even professional coders say they couldn’t pass them.

Finally, online tests can be less than interesting or interactive. Having to complete irrelevant or confusing assignments serves no one. Candidates feel emotionally and intellectually glutted afterwards. And recruiters don’t get to see how applicants actually think or problem-solve—just how well they guess.

These issues present real concerns, particularly for businesses that can’t afford losing people regularly. Fortunately, Coderbyte has risen as a platform designed to help organizations successfully wow engineering candidates.

An Upgrade to the Interview Experience

The Coderbyte philosophy is straightforward: Freshen up the digital interview experience for technical recruiting. After all, most recruiting takes place online, at least at the beginning. Coderbyte specializes in helping HR professionals, hiring managers, and recruitment teams woo, assess, and interview top-notch people for coding positions.

Their proprietary methods help keep candidates satisfied and moving throughout the process. This, in turn, alleviates friction points that can stall applicants’ momentum—not to mention deflate their excitement. By focusing on making interviewing interactive and applicable to positions, Coderbyte reduces early turnover risk among new workers.

The power behind Coderbyte’s screening and interviewing system for remote candidates lies in several key components and features.

1. Simple, Yet Exacting, Screening Tools.

Recruiters who use Coderbyte can pick from hundreds of pre-programmed screening tests. Each challenge is customizable, allowing managers to choose the right assessments for every role. Plus, challenges are constantly iterated to remove all sources of potential bias, something many recruiters focused on DE&I initiatives appreciate. The templates also can be saved and tweaked by companies, allowing for maximum efficiency, consistency, and individualization.

Most companies that work with Coderbyte find they only need a few short tests to eliminate up to 80% of candidates. Consequently, even applicants who don’t make the cut appreciate not having to spend too much time upfront on initial screening. This makes them open to applying for other jobs in the future with the same employer. At the same time, those remaining feel rewarded for their minimal efforts by hearing they’re still in the mix.

2. Live, Interactive Remote Coding Interviews

In more traditional office settings, coding interviews often take place in a one-to-one, in-person capacity. No longer. Many coding jobs are open to remote candidates, making it impossible for people to interview at headquarters. This presents a dilemma for recruiters: How can they see how a coder thinks and works in a virtual setting?

Again, Coderbyte has filled this gap by offering live whiteboard sessions between candidates and recruiters. During the sessions, interviewers can ask interviewees to perform coding tasks based on real-world situations. The give-and-take design of Coderbyte’s solution fuels engagement and dialogue between candidates and employers.

3. Take-Home Assignments that Matter

Many recruitment professionals prefer to give their coding candidates final projects to complete at home. Coderbyte makes it easy to deploy, receive, and analyze projects through a GitHub integration. Employers can even financially compensate their candidates for these assignments, if desired. Compensation is not standard in the coding industry, which makes it an excellent opportunity to impress world-class talent.

Having one standard place to both find and submit these “homework” pieces takes the burden off candidates. At the same time, being able to find all candidates’ work in one repository streamlines recruiters’ workflows. The end result? An efficient way to find the right coder for the right position.

Amazing, trained, and hardworking applicants are chomping at the bit to improve their careers. But they’re not going to be satisfied with subpar employers. Businesses fortunate enough to attract prime coding candidates need to take the entire recruitment journey seriously. Otherwise, they risk dealing with regular turnover. By partnering with Coderbyte, recruiters can improve the interview experience and set the stage for positive engagement.