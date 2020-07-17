Roshni Nadar Malhotra is now the chairperson of HCL Technologies after her father Shiv Nadar stepped down from the role on Friday. 38-year-old Roshni, who is the only child of HCL's founder Shiv Nadar will take charge of the new role on an immediate basis. According to IFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019), Roshni Nadar is the richest woman in India.

Roshni Nadar got married to Shikhar Malhotra in the year 2010. Shikhar serves as the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. Shiv Nadar Steps Down as Chairman of HCL Technologies, His Daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra Takes Over With Immediate Effect.

Who is Roshni Nadar?

Roshni is an alumna of Northwestern University majoring in Communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film. She graduated with a Masters in Business Administration having a focus on Social Enterprise Management and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management.

Before joining HCL, she worked with various companies as a producer. Within a year of her joining HCL, she was elevated as executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation.

Roshni has received several honours and accolades for her contribution in business and philanthropy. From being featured in World's 100 Most 'Powerful Women' list compiled and released by Forbes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was recognized by Horasis, an internationally renowned think tank, as the Indian Business Leader of the Year 2019. Shiv Nadar will continue to be the Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

