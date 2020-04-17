Rs 500 Notes Found Lying on Delhi Street, No One Dares to Touch Over Coronavirus Fears

Rs 500 notes (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 17: Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, three Rs 500 notes created mayhem in North Delhi’s Lawrence Road on Wednesday afternoon. The three Rs 500 currency notes were lying outside a house. Locals noticed but no one dared to touch them suspecting that they may have contained coronavirus. Police were called in and later it turned out something that nobody had expected. Fear of Coronavirus or Act of Honesty? Delhi's Budh Vihar Residents Hesitate to Touch Rs 2000 Lying on Road, Inform Police (Watch Video).

Locals noticed three Rs 500 notes lying outside a house at around 1:15 pm. Soon, there were a host of curious onlookers but no one came out to claim the unattended cash. Even when the police arrived, they decided not to take any risk. An officer wore hand gloves to pick up the notes. Sanitizer was sprayed upon the abandoned currency and then it was taken away in an envelope. At that time, no one came forward to claim the notes. As Bank Currency Notes Can Be Infected and Transmit Coronavirus, from Nets to Iron Tongs These Are Intelligent Hacks Bankers Are Using Around the World (Watch Videos).

"No one had picked the money off the street. No one would claim it either. It felt like Ram Rajya," an officer told Hindustan Times. The suspense ended when a woman, identified as Charanjeet Kaur, approached the police and claimed that the notes had belonged to her. She told the police that the notes were a part of a sum of Rs 10,000 she had withdrawn from an ATM in RG City Centre at Keshavpuram.

"Afraid that the notes could be carrying the virus, she had washed them with sanitizer and put them on a table in the balcony of her second-floor house to dry. The wind may have blown away three of them," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) said. Kaur did not realise when the police came in her area and inquired about the notes. It was only when she walked out to her balcony, that she got to know of the missing notes and the drama that had unfolded.

Earlier this month, Rs 2000 notes were found lying on a street in Budh Vihar area. Fearing that the notes may be infected by the coronavirus, nobody had picked them up. Police were called in and It was later found out that the notes belonged to a man who had withdrawn money out of a nearby ATM. Around seven notes of Rs 2000 had fallen while he was putting it in his pocket.