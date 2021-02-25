Kerala, February 25: Eight SDPI workers were arrested in connection with the killing of an RSS worker in Cherthala town of the Alappuzha district today. The man identified as Rahul Krishna alias Nandu was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara on Wednesday night.

Nandu who was allegedly attacked with sharp objects was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his grievous injuries on the way, police said. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says, RSS was Trying to 'Destroy' the Lord Ayyappa Shrine by 'Unleashing Terror'.

8 SDPI Workers Arrested in Connection With the Killing of RSS Worker

#UPDATE | Kerala: Eight SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with the killing of an RSS worker in Cherthala town of Alappuzha district, says Cherthala Police — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

BJP state president K Surendran, who is leading 'Vijaya Yatra' from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, condemned the killing of the RSS worker and alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI), an extremist Islamic organization, was behind this murder.

BJP, on the other hand, announced a shutdown in Alappuzha district on Thursday. The party is observing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the Kerala district to protest the violence against their workers.

