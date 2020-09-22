It was recently when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was accused by a Telugu actress for sexual misconduct. The actress claimed that the Bollywood director tried to force himself on her when she had gone to meet him at his residence for work. Post the allegations, Anurag clarified saying that these accusations are baseless and even issued a statement on the same through his lawyer. And now Rupa Dutta, a Bengali actress, has ‘falsely accused’ Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Telugu Actress to File an FIR Against the Filmmaker.

Rupa Dutta has shared a screenshot of her conversation with a man named ‘Anurag Safar’ on Facebook. The chats shared dated to 2014 in which it is seen that the person is seen expressing his attraction towards married woman. Rupa claimed that the messages were sent by Anurag Kashyap’s Facebook account. However, Alt News has shared that the Facebook account never belonged to the Bollywood director. Kalki Koechlin Comes Out In Support Of Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap After Telugu Actress Accused The Director Of Sexual Misconduct.

Swara Bhasker and Anubhav Sinha have reacted to this situation. Swara tweeted, “What is more problematic? A thoughtless, baseless, clearly inaccurate allegation by @iamrupadutta or the fact that @NewsNationTV didn’t bother to fact check it & ran it anyway.. The damage being done to #MeToo movement by these kind of lies is big.” Anubhav Sinha writes, “There’s some new channel by the name of News Nation that ran a fake story all evening yesterday. Interviewing a lady who was accusing someone called Anurag Safar. That is News Channels for you. Zero Investigation.”

What is more problematic? A thoughtless, baseless, clearly inaccurate allegation by @iamrupadutta or the fact that @NewsNationTV didn’t bother to fact check it & ran it anyway.. The damage being done to #MeToo movement by these kind of lies is big. https://t.co/L9y86VykdG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 22, 2020

There’s some new channel by the name of News Nation that ran a fake story all evening yesterday. Interviewing a lady who was accusing someone called Anurag Safar. That is News Channels for you. Zero Investigation. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 22, 2020

Anurag Safar had clarified through his Facebook post in 2010 that he is not filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap. Again in 2016 he had put forth the same clarification.

