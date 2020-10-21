New Delhi, October 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has come under fire from Twitter users after her old tweets went viral on the social media platform. The Congress party along with other users are demanding that Rekha Sharma is sacked from her post as she isn't fit for the office she holds.

Her old tweets and remarks of 'love-jihad' have led to a huge backlash on social media. The users questioned Sharma’s language and ‘mentality’. TikTok Video of Mujibur Rehman Glorifying Rape Surfaces Online, Rekha Sharma Urges Government of India to Ban Video Sharing App, Says It Is Pushing Youngsters Towards Unproductive Life.

Supriya Shrinate:

There is much debate about how a sexist woman with vile views like @sharmarekha be head of NCW. But knowing @narendramodi & @BJP4India that’s precisely the reason for her meteoric rise! The more hatred you spew the more you thrive in that ecosystem. Shameful. #SackRekhaSharma — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 21, 2020

Ragini Nayak:

Every second this vile, sexist, venom spewing @sharmarekha spends as Chairperson of @NCWIndia ,is a fresh assault on the integrity and dignity of women in this country 😡 Only Modi ji could have entrusted such a misogynist with protection of women’s rights 👎🏻 #SackRekhaSharma pic.twitter.com/GqrWOATcfc — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) October 20, 2020

Lavanya Ballal:

I am glad the nation is now demanding #SackRekhaSharma. I was blocked a few months ago by @NCW and Rekha Sharma for demanding action against raising rape cases in UP and the misogynistic remarks about women by bjp leaders It’s a shame women like her are heading NCW pic.twitter.com/xV5cs2XpzG — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) October 20, 2020

Interestingly, the controversy comes amid her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai where she discussed the 'rise' in 'love jihad' cases in the state among other issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).