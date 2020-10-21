New Delhi, October 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has come under fire from Twitter users after her old tweets went viral on the social media platform. The Congress party along with other users are demanding that Rekha Sharma is sacked from her post as she isn't fit for the office she holds.

Her old tweets and remarks of 'love-jihad' have led to a huge backlash on social media. The users questioned Sharma’s language and ‘mentality’. TikTok Video of Mujibur Rehman Glorifying Rape Surfaces Online, Rekha Sharma Urges Government of India to Ban Video Sharing App, Says It Is Pushing Youngsters Towards Unproductive Life.

Interestingly, the controversy comes amid her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai where she discussed the 'rise' in 'love jihad' cases in the state among other issues.

