Sambhal, December 18: A 38-year-old lawyer was shot dead allegedly by bike-borne assailants in Sambhal's Bahjoi police station area early Wednesday, officials said. Police have detained one individual in connection with the murder, they said.

Advocate Satyapal was returning home to Bahjoi on a scooter after collecting milk from Baneta village when he was shot near the Bahjoi power station, according to his family. Lucknow Shocker: Chaat Seller Shot Dead Over Shop Dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

"The assailants included Ganesh, with whom my brother had an ongoing enmity related to a marriage dispute," Satyapal's brother Naresh Kumar alleged. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, "Police received a call on emergency number 112 about a shooting near the Bahjoi power station. Officers arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital. He was later referred to Moradabad, but succumbed to his injuries on the way." Moradabad Shocker: School Principal Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Assailants, UP Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The SP said initial investigation points to Ganesh as a suspect due to an existing enmity. "CCTV footage shows a motorcycle near the crime scene. One person has been detained, and investigations are ongoing," he added.