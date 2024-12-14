Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A chaat seller was shot dead in Lucknow's Thakurganj area over a dispute regarding the setting up of a shop, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened on December 13, and the deceased has been identified as Rajesh, a 50-year-old chaat seller.

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: Police Traces Paschim Vihar School Student Behind Emailed Bomb Threats, Let Off With Warning.

Speaking to ANI, West Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said, "At around 9:30 pm tonight, Rajesh, a 50-year-old who runs a chaat shop near Iram School in the Thakurganj area, was shot dead by another person from the same locality in a dispute over setting up a shop. The police took him to the trauma center, where he later died. The matter is being investigated, and necessary action is being taken."

The accused has been identified as a 55 years old, police said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Husband and Brother-in-Law Arrested for Murdering Pregnant Wife in Sundargarh District.

"The information received so far, including conversations with the deceased's son and family members, confirms that the dispute was over the shop. The accused is also 55 years old and a resident of the same locality," DCP Srivastava said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)