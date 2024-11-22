Sangli/Mumbai, November 22: Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said on Friday. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, he said. Sangli MIDC Gas Leak: Woman Dies, 10 Critical After Toxic Gas Leaks at Chemical Company in Shalgaon Bombalewadi MIDC.

Maharashtra: A gas leak at Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgav MIDC, Sangli, affected 9 people, resulting in 3 women’s deaths during treatment. Six others are receiving care at Sahyadri Hospital’s ICU. The deceased were from Sangli and Satara districts pic.twitter.com/1TShvPqS5P — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes. Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas is suspected to be ammonia. Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official. The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.