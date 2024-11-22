A woman has died, while 10 others are critical after a gas leak incident at Sangli's Shalgaon Bomblewadi MIDC on Friday, November 22. The gas leak incident reportedly occurred at the Myanman chemical company in Sangli MIDC. Following the incident, the affected people were rushed to a private hospital in Karad. The woman died during the treatment. Of 10 hospitalised, 4 people are workers at the chemical factory while six others are citizens. More details are awaited. Gas Leak in Thane: Gas Leakage Reported at Chemical Factory in Ambarnath, Residents Suffer Eye and Throat Irritation (Watch Video).

Sangli MIDC Gas Leak

