New Delhi, April 2: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. Sanjay Singh Granted Bail: Supreme Court Orders Release of AAP Leader on Bail After ED Says It Has No Objection

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who has been in jail for six months. The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.