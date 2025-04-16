Today, April 16, the Supreme Court said that it will go out of its way to protect the environment and ecology. The top court observed while ordering a blanket status quo on tree-felling in the 400-acre land in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli forest. The Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih also said that it will examine how to expand the area under tree cover. "May be we will widen it. Let there be green lungs in the city like in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park etc. We will go all out of the way for the protection of environment and ecology," the bench stated. Meanwhile, the apex court also made it clear that not a single tree should be felled there. The country's top court also asked the state government to examine how wildlife in the area can be protected. "State has to see immediately how the wild animals be protected and let the state wildlife warden supervise this," the court added. Police Impose Entry Restrictions in 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli Area over UoH Land Row.

SC Asks State To Examine How Wildlife in the Area Can Be Protected

We will go out of the way to protect environment: Supreme Court halts tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli "Not a single tree should be felled there," the Court made it clear. Read more: https://t.co/IExGwdlfUZ pic.twitter.com/fLQKB1YZvq — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 16, 2025

