Amaravati, October 29: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office today informed that schools and colleges will be opened in the state from November 2. Classes for 9,10,11 and 12 will start from November 2. It was further informed that classes for 6,7 and 8 will commence from November 23.

These classes will be held for half-day only and on alternate days only, as informed by the Chief Minister's Office. World Bank, UN Call For Reopening of Schools Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Stressing Learning of Children in Impoverished Countries Has been Affected Due to Absence of Online Learning.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Reopen From November 2 For Classes 9 to 12:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia instructed that all schools in Delhi will remain shut until further order due to Covid. In response to concerns by parents, Sisodia said that he understood their anxiousness and fear about school reopening during the pandemic, and assured them the schools will not reopen for now.

