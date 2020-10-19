New Delhi, October 19: India has reported 55,722 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Besides, 579 people succumbed to coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours. Following the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, India's tally went past the 75-lakh-mark with a total of 69,06,152 cases. The death toll now stands at 1,14,610. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Of the total cases, 7,72,055 are currently active, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On a positive note, 66,399 people were also discharged after recovering from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 66,63,608. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,95,381 cases, including 42,115 deaths. Unlock 5: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19, Festive Events Permitted Only Outside Containment Zones.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 8,59,786 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,50,83,976. On the global front, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 39.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,112,530.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 39,884,616 and the fatalities increased to 1,112,535, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,152,093 and 219,669, respectively; followed by India and Brazil.

